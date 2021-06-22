WTC Final: India grab 3 wickets, NZ 135/5 at lunch

Ind vs NZ WTC Final, Day 5: India grab 3 wickets in morning session, New Zealand 135/5 at lunch

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2021, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 18:32 ist
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Henry Nicholls. Credit: Reuters Photo

India picked up three wickets in the rain-delayed morning session as their World Test Championship final opponents New Zealand entered lunch at 135 for the loss of five wickets.

While Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson remains not out with 19 runs, veteran batsman Ross Taylor was the first to be dismissed courtesy of a spectacular catch by Shubman Gill.

Henry Nicholls was caught in the slip, while B J Watling was bowled clean through a sublime ball from Mohammed Shami.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
New Zealand
sports
Cricket
World Test Championship Final
World Test Championship

What's Brewing

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 