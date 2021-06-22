Ind vs NZ WTC Final, Day 5: India grab 3 wickets in morning session, New Zealand 135/5 at lunch

India picked up three wickets in the rain-delayed morning session as their World Test Championship final opponents New Zealand entered lunch at 135 for the loss of five wickets.

While Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson remains not out with 19 runs, veteran batsman Ross Taylor was the first to be dismissed courtesy of a spectacular catch by Shubman Gill.

Henry Nicholls was caught in the slip, while B J Watling was bowled clean through a sublime ball from Mohammed Shami.

More to follow...