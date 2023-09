India beat Pakistan in their Super Four match by 228 runs. The match continued today from the point when it was halted due to rains.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul both got centuries and helped India to a mammoth total of 356/2.

Pakistan could not hold their own with the bat today and crumbled within 128. However, they could not send Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf out to bat as they were injured.

More to follow...