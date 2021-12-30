India bowl out South Africa for 197, win first Test at Centurion

A defiant 77 from skipper Dean Elgar didn't help his team stave off a defeat at Centurion, as India sent the South African batsmen packing in the post-lunch to claim a 113-run victory led by an all-round bowling performance. South Africa resumed the day needing 211 runs to win with 6 wickets in hand.
Resuming from 94/4 at stumps under a clear bright sky, Temba Bavuma and Elgar struck crisply-timed boundaries to keep India frustrated. Mohammed Shami dropped Elgar on 63 in a straightforward chance off his own bowling, further extending the wait of a breakthrough for the tourists. Shami's dropped chance cost India only 14 runs as the 36-run partnership was brought to an end by Jasprit Bumrah trapping Elgar plumb LBW.
Bavuma lost partners but continued to hit boundaries. Along with Marco Jansen, Bavuma ensured that South Africa didn't lose any other wicket till lunch arrived. It took only two overs after Lunch for Shami and R Ashwin to wrap up the tail-enders.
(With agency inputs)
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK
In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021
Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?
Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane
India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021
Celebrities who called it splits in 2021
TikTok most downloaded app globally on Christmas 2021
NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket