India bowl out South Africa for 197, win first Test at Centurion

A defiant 77 from skipper Dean Elgar didn't help his team stave off a defeat at Centurion, as India sent the South African batsmen packing in the post-lunch to claim a 113-run victory led by an all-round bowling performance. South Africa resumed the day needing 211 runs to win with 6 wickets in hand.

Resuming from 94/4 at stumps under a clear bright sky, Temba Bavuma and Elgar struck crisply-timed boundaries to keep India frustrated. Mohammed Shami dropped Elgar on 63 in a straightforward chance off his own bowling, further extending the wait of a breakthrough for the tourists. Shami's dropped chance cost India only 14 runs as the 36-run partnership was brought to an end by Jasprit Bumrah trapping Elgar plumb LBW.

Bavuma lost partners but continued to hit boundaries. Along with Marco Jansen, Bavuma ensured that South Africa didn't lose any other wicket till lunch arrived. It took only two overs after Lunch for Shami and R Ashwin to wrap up the tail-enders.

(With agency inputs)

