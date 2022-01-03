India bowled out for 202 against South Africa in 2nd Test

India bowled out for 202 against S Africa in 2nd Test

Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, playing in his second Test, took four for 31

AFP
AFP, Johannesburg,
  • Jan 03 2022, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 20:11 ist
South Africa's Duanne Olivier (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Shardul Thakur (R) during the first day of the second Test against India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Credit: AFP Photo

India missing top batsman and skipper Virat Kohli were bowled out for 202 on the first day of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

KL Rahul, captaining India in place of Kohli, who was a late withdrawal because of an upper back spasm, top-scored with 50, while Ravichandran Ashwin made a hard-hit 46.

Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, playing in his second Test, took four for 31.

Brief scores:

India 202 in 63.1 overs (K. Rahul 50, R. Ashwin 46; K. Rabada 3-64, D. Olivier 3-64, M. Jansen 4-31).

Toss: India

