India eye record-extending series win

Pitch talk:

Green Park is known for its slow and low nature and if locals are to believed, it’s expected to be the same. It’s a black soil pitch that should be good for batting the first two days with spinners expected to come into the action over the next three. Mostly teams will play three spinners in place of the extra pacer they fielded in Chennai. Weather It rained on the eve of the match and the forecast for the match is 95 percent rain on Friday and Saturday and 60 percent on Sunday, which is not a welcome news considering the quality of drainage system in a venue that’s stuck in a time warp. The fourth and fifth days are expected to see the witness hot weather.