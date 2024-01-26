India feast on under-cooked England

England could have been in far deeper trouble had Rahul not departed against the run of play. Nicely clicking through the gears in a responsible innings, Rahul’s eyes lit up when he saw a half-tracker from Rehan. What he didn’t notice was the fielder at deep-wicket. He was the only one manning the ropes on the on-side and Rahul pulled the ball straight down his throat. Stokes, not believing his luck, had his hands to his face while Rahul sat distraught.