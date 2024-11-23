Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India have Australia on the mat

Where India needed nearly 25 overs to get rid of the last three Australian wickets after dismissing the first seven in 27 overs on Friday, the home attack toiled hard for 57 overs without anything to reflect in the wickets column on Saturday.
Madhu Jawali
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 14:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 14:30 IST
India NewsSports NewsAustraliaCricketYashasvi Jaiswal

Follow us on :

Follow Us