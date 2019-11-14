India have one of the best pace attacks: Ashwin

It’s a menacing sight to watch the Indian fast bowlers operate in tandem. The destruction this current pace pack has been causing has left many an opposition bewildered. The ruthlessness they exhibit — home and away — is a sight to behold.

The opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium was another exhibition of the India pacers’ brilliance. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav set the tempo with a riveting spell in the morning while Mohammed Shami, following a fine show as first-change bowler, unleashed a devastating over right at the stroke of tea to leave Bangladesh in total disarray.

R Ashwin hailed the current crop including Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from injury, as one of the best pace attacks in the world. “Sometimes you feel that every spell they bowl, something is happening or they make it happen. I think Shami, Ishant and Umesh have been bowling well as a pack and if you add Bumrah to it over the last few months or a year in Test cricket, I think it's one of the most lethal pace attacks going around in the world if not the best. And I am saying that as a disclaimer, I don't want people judging me on that comment. But it's right up there and one of the best bowling attacks I have seen in recent times.”

Ashwin felt the superior experience of the Indian bowling attack is what led to Bangladesh being bowled out for 150. “I personally thought it was a very brave decision to bat first having won the toss. We didn’t expect that. We thought they’ll bowl but they batted first which is very commendable on their part. I also thought some of their batsmen batted beautifully in the morning, it’s never easy to come and play on a wicket that’s got a bit of life. It was damp. And I thought Mominul Haque and some of the other batters batted beautifully.

“You need to understand the fact that our team is got a lot of experienced Test cricketers, we average almost 40-50 Test matches. A lot of players on the other side are inexperienced. I don’t know what the exact numbers are. From my side I think Bangladesh played some good cricket in the morning and eventually they lost out to some persistence bowling from our side. I would say good cricket was played rather than being harsh on Bangladesh. It’s important to talk about the positives of Indian bowlers.”