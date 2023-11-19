JOIN US
Homesportscricket

India missed trophy, but team's journey in World Cup exceptional, says Kejriwal

India lost to Australia by six wickets in the keenly-watched CWC 2023 final held in Ahmedabad on Sunday, ending the host team's undefeated run in the tournament.
Last Updated 19 November 2023, 17:02 IST

New Delhi: India could not win the cricket World Cup trophy but the team's journey in the tournament was 'nothing short of exceptional', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

India lost to Australia by six wickets in the keenly-watched CWC 2023 final held in Ahmedabad on Sunday, ending the host team's undefeated run in the tournament.

"India may have missed the trophy, but their journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional. They fought hard, played outstanding cricket, and showcased brilliance in every game. Kudos to our boys for making the nation proud throughout the tournament," Kejriwal posted on X.

India had reached the final after winning 10 matches in a row.

(Published 19 November 2023, 17:02 IST)
