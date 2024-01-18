India pip plucky Afghanistan after two super overs for 3-0 sweep

Bengaluru: Skipper Rohit Sharma donned the glittering cap of saviour thrice in the night, first with a situation-defying hundred in regulation time and then with two mini assaults to help India fight past a feisty Afghanistan in a dramatic double Super Over finish in the third and final T20 here on Wednesday. The result meant that India won their final series before the T20 World Cup with a satisfying 3-0 margin.