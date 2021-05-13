India retain top spot in ICC Test rankings after update

India retain top spot in ICC Test Team rankings after annual update

India head the table with a rating of 121 having accumulated 2,914 points

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • May 13 2021, 13:19 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 13:19 ist
Paceman Mohammed Siraj (C) celebrates his fifth wicket with teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba. Credit: AFP Photo

India remained the number one Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings, released on Thursday.

India head the table with a rating of 121 having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches.

Virat Kohli's men are closely followed by their World Test Championship final opponents, New Zealand, with a rating of 120. The Kiwis have garnered 2166 points from 18 Tests.

England (109 rating) have climbed a place to third at the expense of Australia (108 rating), down to fourth now.

Pakistan (94) are fifth, while West Indies (84) have jumped two places to sixth.

South Africa (80) and Sri Lanka (78) have dropped a rung each to seventh and eighth positions respectively, followed by Bangladesh (46) and Zimbabwe (35).

India and New Zealand will square off in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton's Ageas Bowl from June 18 to 22.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cricket
India
Test cricket

What's Brewing

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

 