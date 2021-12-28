India strike back after first innings collapse

South Africa were 21 for one at lunch after bowling out India for 327

PTI
PTI, Centurion,
  • Dec 28 2021, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 17:05 ist
Mohammed Shami (R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Keegan Petersen. Credit: AFP Photo

India collapsed on the third morning of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday as the hosts bowled out India for 327.

However, they struck back when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed South African captain Dean Elgar in the first over of the hosts reply.

South Africa were 41 for four after 16 overs.

Fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada took three wickets apiece as India were only able to add 55 runs to their overnight 272 for three.

Ngidi finished with six for 71 and Rabada took three for 72.

Rabada started the collapse in the fourth over of the day.

KL Rahul gloved an attempted hook to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after adding only one run to the 122 he scored on the first day.

There was no play on the second day because of rain.

Ajinkya Rahane, the other overnight batsman, played a loose backfoot drive against Ngidi and was caught behind for 48.

Four more wickets fell in quick succession before Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj added 19 for the last wicket.

This prompted a change of bowlers which enabled new cap Marco Jansen to claim a first Test wicket when Bumrah was caught at third slip for 14.

Bumrah produced a good delivery to have Elgar caught behind by Risabh Pant for a single off the fifth ball of the South African innings.

