India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup

Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on Sep. 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 25 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 22:47 ist
Twice champions India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Oct. 8 in Chennai. Credit: PTI File Photo

India will host world test champions Australia in a one-day international (ODI) series ahead of the World Cup before taking on England in test matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

The Indian team is set to play 16 international matches, including five tests, three ODIs and eight Twenty20s in the home season.

Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on Sep. 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.

Also Read | Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for 2 matches for Code of Conduct breach

After the World Cup they will play five T20Is against Australia, starting on Nov. 23 in Vizag.

India will host England for a five-match test series from Jan. 25, which will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Afghanistan will also visit India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour, playing three T20Is from Jan. 11.

Twice champions India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Oct. 8 in Chennai.

