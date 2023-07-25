India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup

India will host world test champions Australia in a one-day international (ODI) series ahead of the World Cup before taking on England in test matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.
The Indian team is set to play 16 international matches, including five tests, three ODIs and eight Twenty20s in the home season.
Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on Sep. 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.
Also Read | Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for 2 matches for Code of Conduct breach
After the World Cup they will play five T20Is against Australia, starting on Nov. 23 in Vizag.
India will host England for a five-match test series from Jan. 25, which will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.
Afghanistan will also visit India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour, playing three T20Is from Jan. 11.
Twice champions India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Oct. 8 in Chennai.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes
Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally
IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies
Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'
Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount
XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres