India vs England 5th Test preview: In picturesque Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma's men seek to sign off on a high

Dharamsala: "Sometimes even when you are playing in India, it looks like an away game for you," R Ashwin said on Tuesday while describing the conditions here ahead of the fifth and final Test against England.

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, with perhaps the most breathtaking background, will be hosting only its second Test match after holding a match against Australia in 2017 when India completed a 2-1 series win in one of the most evenly contested series.

The 3-1 series score-line against England may not exactly portray the true quality of the contest that has been on show over the last one and half months but the visitors may truly fancy their chances of narrowing the gap in conditions that are closer home.