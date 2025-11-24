Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Proteas in driver's seat as hosts fold cheaply

Indian batters were anticipating another stern test from a three-pronged South African spin attack on a third-day wicket, but pacer Marco Jansen came out of the syllabus for them.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 10:49 IST
sportsCricket newsIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us