<p>All eyes will be on the returning duo off Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya as India begin their official march towards the home T20 World Cup with the opening match of a five-game series against South Africa in Cuttack on Tuesday (December 7).</p><p>The match starts at 7pm IST. </p><p>This series marks the start of India's formal build-up to the February showpiece, where they will play 10 T20Is -- five against South Africa followed by another five against New Zealand -- before opening their title defence against the USA at the Wankhede on February 7.</p><p>The defending champions will look to enter this phase with clarity of intent as they refine roles, streamline combinations and settle the XI that will carry the weight of expectations in front of home crowds.</p><p>Gill's return comes after he missed almost a month of cricket owing to a neck spasm suffered while attempting a slog sweep during the opening Test against the Proteas.</p><p>His reunion with Abhishek Sharma brings back a high-impact opening pair.</p><p>Out for more than two months after a quadricep injury during the Asia Cup, Pandya marked his return in style with a 42-ball 77 not out for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before bowling four overs at full tilt for 1/52.</p><p>His presence not only deepens India's batting but restores the balance of a bowling attack built heavily on flexibility.</p><p>One of the central conversations ahead of the series has been skipper Suryakumar Yadav's prolonged lean patch.</p><p>Since taking over as full-time T20I captain in July last year, his form has dipped to an average of 15.33 with 184 runs in 15 innings, he has not scored a fifty in the last 20 games, and his strike rate has reduced to 127.77 from the 187-plus he clocked in 2022.</p><p>The wicketkeeper-batter debate -- Sanju Samson or Jitesh Sharma -- remains equally tantalising.</p><p>India's handling of the pair during the Australia series raised eyebrows, with Samson batting only once, promoted to No.3, before Jitesh was backed for the last three T20Is.</p><p>South Africa, for their part, welcome back tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje for his first international appearance since last year's T20 World Cup final.</p><p>Marco Jansen's evolution as a genuine all-rounder adds heft to the visitors, who will also welcome the return of veteran left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.</p><p>Other match of the series will be held at New Chandigarh (Dec 11), Dharamsala (Dec 14), Lucknow (Dec 17) before the series winds up at Ahmedabad on Dec 19. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>