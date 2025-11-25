<p>India need a mammoth 549 to win the Guwahati Test after Tristan Stubbs (94) and Tony de Zorzi (49) defied the home side's spin attack as South Africa declared their second innings at 260 for five.</p><p>After Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) and Washington Sundar (1/67) got early breakthroughs in the morning session, reducing South Africa to 77 for three, Stubbs (94 runs off 180 balls) and de Zorzi (49 off 68 balls) batted resolutely to stitch together a 101-run stand to consolidate their team's position.</p><p>Stubbs also put on another 82 runs with Wiaan Mulder (35 runs) for the fifth wicket.</p>.India vs South Africa: Stubbs helps Proteas extend lead past 500.<p>Earlier, it was Jadeja who got the early breakthroughs in the day by dismissing openers Ryan Rickelton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls) as South Africa reached 107 for 3 at tea, with an overall lead of 395 runs.</p><p>On Day Three, India were bundled out for 201 in response to South Africa's first-innings total of 489.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>