Ind vs SL 3rd ODI: India win toss, elect to bat

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India elect to bat, hand debut to five players

Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis are three changes in the Lankan side

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Jul 23 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 15:06 ist
Shikhar Dhawan in action. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A new-look India with as many as five rookies making their ODI debuts will bat first against Sri Lanka in the final 50-over game of the series here on Friday.

As expected, head coach Rahul Dravid ensured game time for almost everyone in the squad as Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson made their debuts.

Chahar and Samson have already played T20 Internationals for India. The sixth change in the side is pacer Navdeep Saini.

Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis are three changes in the Lankan side.

India have already sealed the three-game series 2-0.

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

India
Sri Lanka
Cricket
sports
Sports News
ODI

