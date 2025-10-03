Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs West Indies: Jadeja and Jurel help hosts extend lead

Earlier, KL Rahul (100) got out after scoring a fine century.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 08:56 IST
Sports NewsCricketRavindra JadejaIndia vs West Indies

Follow us on :

Follow Us