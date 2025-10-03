<p>Half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel helped India reach 326 for four at tea on the second day of the opening cricket Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday.</p><p>Jurel and Jadeja’s unbroken 108-run stand for the fifth wicket provided some spunk to otherwise what had largely been a watchful approach by the Indian batters on the second day, which also saw the skipper Shubman Gill (50, 100 balls) and KL Rahul (100, 197 balls) falling immediately after personal milestones.</p><p>Jurel (68) and Jadeja (50) were at the crease at the break as India led the visitors by 164 runs.</p><p>Earlier, Rahul got out just after completing a fine century.</p>.India vs West Indies: Ton-up Rahul leads hosts' strong reply.<p>But just like Gill in the morning session, Rahul had himself to blame for perishing immediately after bringing up his 11th Test century and just the second at home. </p><p>It was also his first Test hundred at home since his 199 against England at Chennai in 2016.</p><p>Rahul went for a drive against Warrican who tossed the ball up but ended up hitting in the air and Justin Greaves grabbed a simple catch at extra cover, ending the India opener’s 197-ball-knock laced with 12 fours.</p><p>India, starting the day on 121 for two, lost the wicket of Gill, during the opening session, while Rahul was dismissed right after the lunch break.</p><p>The hosts had dismissed West Indies for 162 on day one.</p><p>This is Gill's first Test at home as captain. The second match of the series will be held from October 10 in Delhi. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>