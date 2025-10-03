<p>Riding on centuries from K L Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja, India reached 448 for stumps on day two of opening cricket Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.</p><p>With three days to play, the hosts, who had bowled out Windies for a paltry 162 on the opening day, lead by 286 runs in first innings.</p>.India vs West Indies: Jadeja and Jurel help hosts extend lead .<p>Jadeja (104) and Washington Sundar (9) were at the crease when stumps were drawn. </p><p>Jadeja and Jurel added 206 runs for the fifth wicket to guide the hosts to a dominant position.</p>.<p>This was the 24-year-old Jurel's maiden Test hundred. </p><p>Earlier, opener Rahul (100) got out after scoring a fine century, his 11th in Tests and second in India.</p>.India vs West Indies: Ton-up Rahul leads hosts' strong reply.<p>It was Rahul's first century at home since he scored 199 against England in the Chennai Test in 2016.</p><p>Resuming at their overnight score of 121 for two, India lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) during the opening session, while Rahul was dismissed right after the lunch break.</p><p>India are hot favourites to sweep the two-Test series. This is Gill's first Test at home as captain. The second match of the series will be held from October 10 in Delhi.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>