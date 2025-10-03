<p>K L Rahul scored his first hundred at home in nine years as India reached 218 for three at lunch on the second day of the opening cricket Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.</p><p>The Karnataka batter's previous home hundred came in December 2016 against England at Chepauk. </p><p>Rahul, who has hit 12 boundaries was batting on 100 with Dhruv Jurel (14) giving him company as India led the visitors by 56 runs at the break.</p><p>India, starting the day at 121 for two lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) during the opening session.</p><p>India had bundled out West Indies for 162 on Thursday and had pressed the accelerator when Gill and Rahul resumed on day two.</p><p>Gill charged against Justin Greaves and played a wristy flick over mid-wicket for a four and pulled Johann Layne in the next over for another.</p><p>The right-hander hit debutant spinner Khary Pierre for two fours in the same over to put India into the lead en route to a fluent fifty.</p><p>The India captain then frittered away the start when he was caught in the slip off Roston Chase after playing an ill-advised reverse sweep.</p><p>Rahul took a single off Chase to bring up his hundred.</p><p>It was the 33-year-old's 11th Test hundred and just the second at home. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>