Indian cricket team eyes smooth transition

After several experiments over the last month in the three limited-overs series to identify the personnel for the T20 World Cup later this year, the Indian cricket team will now formally kick-off the transitional phase in the long format as they contest in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali from Friday.

Ever since coach Ravi Shastri handed over the baton to Rahul Dravid last year after the T20 World Cup, massive changes have taken place in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli, the once all-powerful force, has abdicated his throne completely in search of personal batting form with his peer Rohit Sharma, batting like a dream, wearing the crown with smile and confidence.

And when Rohit leads India for the toss in Test whites for the first time in his career on Friday at the PCA Stadium, three members who were an integral part of the Kohli era will be missing in action too. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who has stood-in brilliantly in Kohli’s absence, have been shunted to Ranji Trophy as the selectors finally cut off the long rope offered to the underperforming duo. The axe fell on veteran seamer Ishant Sharma and wicketkeeper Wridhhiman Saha, coach Dravid making no bones about the fact his focus is on grooming the next set of youngsters to take Indian cricket forward.

The two games against Sri Lanka offers a great chance for youngsters aspiring to fill the slots left vacant by Pujara and Rahane — first time in 10 years India will be playing a Test without one of them in the playing XI. The contenders to fill those big shoes are Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and even Mayank Agarwal.

Rohit was noncommittal on match eve on who would be making the cut but with KL Rahul, who captained the Indian team in South Africa missing out due to injury, several permutations and combinations are possible. If the management chooses to play Agarwal as an opener, then Gill, Iyer and Vihari will have to fight for the two middle-order slots. But if Gill, hailed as the future of Indian cricket, gets the nod as an opener then Agarwal may have to sit out and Iyer and Vihari will most certainly play.

Considering Rahul will take up the regular opening slot once he returns, Agarwal will likely partner Rohit at the top in the short term which means the battle for the two slots will be between Gill, Iyer and Vihari. In the limited opportunities they’ve got, all three have made strong cases for themselves and the management will be burning the midnight oil to get the combo right.

If one is talking about like for like replacement for Pujara, then Vihari fits the bill perfectly. Like Pujara, he’s an obdurate batsman who relies heavily on his strong defences. Considering India have plenty of stroke makers, Vihari is the ideal man to hold one end up while others flourish around him. In tough bowling conditions, he can show extreme patience and tire the opposing bowlers out. Having said that, Vihari can also bat lower down the order like he’s done largely in overseas conditions for the team.

Gill is too good a batsman to be ignored. Naturally gifted and quick scoring, time is ripe for India to invest in the 22-year-old and back him. He hasn’t scored a century in the 10 Tests he has played so far and teams have found out weaknesses in his batting but Gill, with proper supervision and backing, can end up becoming a solid No 3 although he’s a more natural opener.

The form Shreyas Iyer is in after being benched for the West Indies T2oI series because there was no place for him in a talent-laden team, it would be foolish to look past him. He smashed a century on Test debut against New Zealand at home last November and blasted Sri Lanka into submission in the T20I series. Iyer has that capability to be an all-format player.

The answer to the above will be known on Friday morning.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chammeera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne.