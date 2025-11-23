<p>Colombo: India on Sunday won the inaugural T20 blind women’s world cup after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara oval here.</p><p>India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs to win the title.</p><p>Such was India's domination that their rivals managed just a single boundary in their innings.</p>.India vs South Africa 2nd Test: SA wrest back advantage as Indian bowlers toil hard.<p>Phula Saren top-scored for India in the run chase with 44 not out.</p><p>India had beaten Australia in the first semifinal, while Nepal had won against Pakistan in the second semifinal on Saturday.</p><p>Co-hosts Sri Lanka could win only one game -- against the USA -- out of the five preliminary round games.</p><p>Pakistan’s Mehreen Ali, a B3 or partially sighted player, was the star batter in the six-team tournament, scoring over 600 runs, including a 78-ball 230 against Sri Lanka. She also scored 133 against Australia.</p>