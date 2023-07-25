Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for 2 matches for Code of Conduct breach

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during third ODI against Bangladesh.

Kaur had criticised the umpiring during the tied third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, terming it "pathetic".

India were bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs after Bangladesh posted their highest total in the 50-over format against India, scoring 225/4 batting first with Fargana Hoque (107) recording the first-ever ODI century for her country.

"I think (there is) a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet had told the broadcaster after the match.

