Inzamam steps down as Pakistan chief selector after conflict of interest allegations

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has stepped down as Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief selector on Sunday after allegations of a conflict of interest.

His resignation comes after Pakistani media reported one of his co-directors in a UK-based company, Yazoo International Ltd, is managing director of Saya Corporation, an agency representing some major Pakistani cricketers.

The players include captain Babar Azam, bowler Shaheen Afridi and wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is also a director at Yazoo, according to UK public sector database gov.uk.