IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs

  • Oct 08 2020, 23:47 ist
Sunrisers Hyderbad player David Warnerjumps to catch ball during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Jonny Bairstow made 97 while skipper David Warner scored 52 to lay the foundation for SRH total.

For KXIP, Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets while giving away 29 runs.

Chasing the imposing 202-run target, Nicholas Pooran made 77 off 37 balls but didn't get enough support from the other end as KXIP were bowled out for 132 in 16.5 overs.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH with figures of 3 for 12 from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201 for 6 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 97, David Warner 52; Ravi Bishnoi 3/29).

Kings XI Punjab: 132 all out in 16.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 77; Rashid Khan 3/12). 

