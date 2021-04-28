IPL 2021: Zampa, Richardson reach Doha, says RCB source

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Australia duo, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and paceman Kane Richardson — who were stuck in Mumbai after leaving the Indian Premier League bubble — have reached Doha from where they seek to return to Australia.

An RCB source confirmed to DH that they were in transit in the Qatari capital.

While Rajasthan Royals' paceman Andrew Tye, who also exited from IPL, landed in Sydney where he has begun his hotel quarantine, Zampa and Richardson couldn't beat the Australian government's order. It is learnt that they flew to Doha in the early hours of Wednesday.

Zampa and Richardson had decided to cut short their IPL stint following a massive second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Zampa said his decision was based on multiple factors like lack of motivation, bio-bubble fatigue, and prioritising mental health over money.

Read | Players' union chief mulling chartered flight for 'anxious' Australian players after IPL

"I feel like for anyone leaving halfway through a tournament, it's definitely a financial sacrifice," he said in comments published in Nine Network newspapers.

"But from my point of view I wanted to put my mental health first.

"Obviously the Covid situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn’t playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn't finding the motivation.

"(There were) a few other things like bubble fatigue and the chance to get home, once all the news broke about the flights and everything. I thought this was the best time to make the call."

RCB, meanwhile, got a replacement for Richardson in Kiwi paceman Scott Kuggeleijn who was in the reserve list of Mumbai Indians. The franchise hasn't sought any replacement for Zampa.