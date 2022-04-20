IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live: DC inflict 9-wicket thrashing on PBKS

After a lot of negativity surrounding this match whether it would be played, whether DC would have enough players to field. All those questions were shut when DC came onto the field. Their spinners especially Axar Patel bowled a spell of 4 overs for 10 runs and 2 wickets alongside Kuldeep Yadav to derail Punjab's innings. In the second innings, it was all about the destructive duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner who notched up 81 runs in the powerplay and finally won it within 11 overs. A massive boost to DC's net run rate after a comprehensive win.
Delhi Capitals won by 9 wickets
DC won by 9 wickets
Chahar to bowl, Warner is on strike.
10.1Chahar to Warner, 1 run, length ball on off turns into him and dabbed to square leg
10.2Chahar to Khan, 1 run, length and wide, cut to deep extra cover
10.3Chahar to Warner, FOUR!.GAME SET MATCH! Short ball on leg, pulled to deep square leg.
DC 114/1 after 10 overs
Ellis to bowl, Khan is on strike.
9.1 Ellis to Khan, no run, length ball on off, defended back to bowler
9.2Ellis to Khan, 1 run, Slow outside off, dabbed to third man
9.3Ellis to Warner,FOUR!! Slow, full just outside off, edged fine to third man boundary, 50 for David Warner.
7 needed in 63 balls.
9.4Ellis to Warner, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, swivelled to deep square leg
9.5Ellis to Khan, wide
5 runs needed from 62 balls.
9.5 Ellis to Khan, 1 run, full on off, driven to mid off
9.6Ellis to Warner, 2 runs
DC 104/1 after 9 overs
Chahar to bowl. Warner is on strike.
8.1Chahar to Warner, no run, overpitched, slow outside off, pushed to cover
8.2Chahar to Warner, 1 run, full on legs, flicked to long on
8.3Chahar to Khan,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away to behind point
8.4Chahar to Khan, 2 runs, length on off, swept to deep backward square
8.5Chahar to Khan, 1 run, Overpitched wide outside off, swept to deep square
8.6Chahar to Warner,FOUR!! Full on middle, slog sweep to deep mid wicket
DC 92/1 after 8 overs
Rabada to bowl, Khan is on strike.
7.1 Rabada to Khan, no run, length ball on middle defended back to bowler
7.2Rabada to Khan, 1 run, Short and wide, tapped to deep cover
7.3Rabada to Warner, no run, length ball, just outside off, checks his shot
7.4Rabada to Warner,SIX!! Slow length ball, just outside off, clobbered over deep mid wicket
7.5Rabada to Warner, 1 run, off cutter, wide outside off, punched to deep cover
7.6Rabada to Khan, no run
DC 84/1 after 7 overs
Rahul Chahar to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
6.1Chahar to Shaw, 1run, short and wide, hoicked to deep cover
6.2Chahar to Warner, 1 run, length ball, pushed to long on
6.3Chahar to Shaw,OUT! CAUGHT! Flighted wide outside off, slog sweeps it to deep mid wicket fielder.
Sarfaraz Khan is new batter.
6.4Chahar to Khan, no run, full and driven to cover
6.5Chahar to Khan, no run, length ball.punched to point
6.6Chahar to Khan, 1 run
DC 81/0 after 6 overs
Ellis to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
5.1 Ellis to Shaw, no run, length ball on middle, defended
5.2Ellis to Shaw, no run, slow ball, full length on off, gently defended
5.3Ellis to Shaw, wide
5.3Ellis to Shaw,FOUR!! Length ball on middle, looks to play it on legside, leading edge goes over backward point
5.4Ellis to Shaw, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, leading edge just short of mid off
5.5Ellis to Warner, no run, fuller and tapped to short thid man.
5.6Ellis to Warner, no run
DC 75/0 after 5 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Warner is on strike.
4.1 Arshdeep to Warner, wide
4.1Arshdeep to Warner, no run, full on middle pushed to mid wicket
4.2Arshdeep to Warner,FOUR!! Yorker on leg, semi helicopter infront of mid wicket
4.3Arshdeep to Warner, wide
4.3Arshdeep to Warner, 1 run, Full on leg, flicked behind square leg
4.4Arshdeep to Shaw,FOUR!! around the wicket, length ball, outside off, pulled infront of mid wicket
4.5Arshdeep to Shaw, wide
4.5 Arshdeep to Shaw,FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped over point fielder
4.6Arshdeep to Shaw, 1 run
DC 58/0 after 4 overs
Rabada to bowl, Warner is on strike.
3.1 Rabada to Warner,FOUR! Back of length on chest, pulled behind fine leg
3.2Rabada to Warner, 2 runs, slow ball on leg, clipped to deep mid wicket
3.3.Rabada to Warner,FOUR!! Full on leg goes deep in the crease, flicked to deep mid wicket
3.4Rabada to Warner,FOUR!! Slow length ball, on off, he pulls it infront of square leg
3.5Rabada to Warner, 2 runs, Short on middle, top edge falls in between two fielders at deep square leg
3.6Rabada to Warner, no run
DC 43/0 after 3 overs
Arora to bowl, Warner is on strike.
2.1 Arora to Warner, 1 run, length ball, angling across, slapped to deep cover
2.2Arora to Shaw, 1 run, length ball, angling in, under edge to square leg
2.3Arora to Warner,FOUR!! Full ball, straight on stumps, driven down the ground
2.4Arora to Warner,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched through cover.
2.5Arora to Warner, 1 run, full wide yorker, dabbed to deep point
2.6Arora to Shaw,SIX! Length ball outside off, hoicked over long on
DC 26/0 after 2 overs
Rabada to bwol,Warner is on strike.
1.1 Rabada to Warner, wide
1.1Rabada to Warner, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
1.2Rabada to Warner,FOUR!! Full on off stump, punched down the ground to long off
1.3Rabada to Warner, 1 run, length ball, just outside off, punched to extra cover
1.4Rabada to Shaw, 1 run, length ball on off, under edge to deep fine leg
1.5Rabada to Warner, 1 run, slow length ball on off, pulled to deep square leg
1.6Rabada to Shaw,FOUR!! hint short outside off, upper cut over short third man
DC 14/0 after 1 over
Vaibhav Arora to start for PBKS, Prithvi Shaw is on strike.
0.1 Arora to Shaw, 2 runs, length ball, angling in, tucked to deep square
0.2 Arora to Shaw,FOUR!! Full outside off, comes back sharply, inside goes over stumps to fine leg
0.3 Arora to Shaw, no run, Full outside off, comes back sharply, swing and a miss
0.4 Arora to Shaw, no run, length ball, comes in and defended on front foot.
0.5 Arora to Shaw,FOUR!! Full coming in and flicked over midwicket leg fielder
0.6 Arora to Shaw,FOUR!! length ball, wide and lofted over cover
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shawmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
PBKS 115/10 after 20 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, Singh is on strike.
19.1 Mustafizur to Singh, no run, Yorker on leg stump, under edge and Pant saves a four
19.2Mustafizur to Singh,FOUR!! Full toss on leg stump heaved down the ground.
19.3Mustafizur to Singh, no run, wide yorker, misses it
19.4Mustafizur to Singh, slower one, outside off, cannot reach to it
19.5Mustafizur to Singh, no run, wide yorker, backs away and swing and a miss
19.6Mustafizur to Singh, no run,OUT! Run out! Yorker on off, misses and keeps walking.
PBKS 111/9 after 19 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Arora is on strike
18.1 Khaleel to Arora, no run, full outside off, swing and a miss
18.2 Khaleel to Arora, no run, slow length ball, just outside off beats the outside egde
18.3Khaleel to Arora, 1 run, length ball on leg, backs away and pushed to cover
18.4Khaleel to Singh, no run, short and wide, swing and a miss
18.5Khaleel to Singh, no run, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
18.6Khaleel to SIngh, 1 run
PBKS 109/9 after 18 overs
Lalit to bowl,Chahar is on strike.
17.1 Lalit to Chahar, FOUR! short and slapped to deep point
17.2Lalit to Chahar, no run, length ball on stumps, defended to bowler
17.3Lalit to Chahar, length outside off, steps down and defended
17.4Lalit to Chahar,OUT! Caught! Full ball, outside off, goes for a slog sweep caught at backward square leg
Vaibhav Arora is new batter.
17.5Lalit to Arora, 1 run, length ball on middle tucked to mid wicket
17.6Lalit to Singh, no run
PBKS 104/8 after 17 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, Chahar is on strike.
16.1 Mustafizur to Chahar, no run, length and jabbed to point
16.2 Mustafizur to Chahar,no run, length ball, jabbed to point
16.3 Mustafizur to Chahar, no run, length ball, angling across, swing and a miss
16.4 Mustafizur to Chahar,SIX! Short on body, heaved behind square leg
16.5 Mustafizur to Chahar, 1 run, short ball on off, tucked to point
16.6Mustafizur to Singh, no run
PBKS 97/8 after 16 overs
Axar to bowl, Chahar is on strike.
15.1 Axar to Chahar, no run, flat on leg, defended
15.2Axar to Chahar, no run, length, flat on off, defended
15.3Axar to Chahar, 1 run, length ball tucked to point
15.4Axar to Singh, no run, length ball on stumps, punched to bowler
15.5Axar to Singh, no run, length ball, punched to point
15.6Axar to Singh, no run
PBKS 96/8 after 15 overs
Khaleel to bowl, SRK is on strike.
Rahul Chahar is the new batter
14.1Khaleel to SRK, no run, length ball, angling across, punched to bowler.
14.2Khaleel to SRK,2 runs, full and wide, pushed down the ground to long off
14.3Khaleel to SRK,OUT! Caught behind! Length ball, angling across, looks to punch it to cover and edged to keeper.
Arshdeep Singh is the new batter.
14.4Khaleel to Singh, no run, vicious bouncer on body, ducks under it
14.5Khaleel to Singh, no run, Yorker, down the leg, follows him.
14.6Khaleel to Singh,FOUR!! Full toss on legs, heaved down the ground to long on
PBKS 90/7 after 14 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, SRK is on strike.
13.1 Kuldeep to SRK, 1 run, overpitched on leg, heaved to deep square leg
13.2Kuldeep to Rabada, 1 run, full ball on leg, leading edge to deep point
13.3Kuldeep to SRK 1 run, full on middle, wrong'un and punched to long off
13.4Kuldeep to Rabada,OUT! Bowled'im! Flighted on off stump, he looks to drive it.Wrong'un from Kuldeep and the balls goes between the bat and pad.
Nathan Ellis is new batter.
13.5Kuldeep to Ellis, no run, full on off, defended
13.6 Kuldeep to Ellis, OUT!! Bowled'im! Around the wicket. Flighted outside off, spins back ands hits top off
PBKS 87/5 after 13 overs
Sharma is on strike.
12.1 Axar to Sharma,OUT! LBW!! Full on off, moves outside the line to sweep it, misses it. Jitesh reviews!Three reds and hitting middle and off.
Kagiso Rabada is the new batter.
12.2Axar to Rabada, no run, length, punched to cover
12.3Axar to Rabada, no run, angles in and punches it back to bowler
12.4Axar to Rabada, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut to deep point
12.5Axar to SRK, 1 run, full length, punched to long off
12.6Axar to Rabada, no run
PBKS 85/4 after 12 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, SRK is on strike.
11.1 Kuldeep to SRK, no run, full on off, wrong'un, beats his edge
11.2Kuldeep to SRK, no run, full on off, steps down, under edge
11.3Kuldeep to SRK, 1 run, Flat on off, hit back to bowler, spills it
11.4Kuldeep to Sharma, 1 run, length ball on middle, tucked to deep square leg
11.5Kuldeep to SRK, 1 run, Flighted outside off, steps down and heaves it to mid wicket
11.6Kuldeep to Sharma, 1 run
PBKS 81/4 after 11 overs
Axar to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
10.1 Axar to Sharma, 1 run, length around leg and punched to long on
10.2Axar to SRK, no run, length ball, driven to extra cover fielder
10.3Axar to SRK, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on
10.4Axar to Sharma,1 run, length ball outside off, tucked to short third
10.5Axar to SRK, no run, length ball outside off, hit to cover
10.6Axar to SRK, 1 run
PBKS 77/4 after 10 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, SRK is on strike.
9.1 Kuldeep to SRK, 1 run, full on off, driven to long off
9.2Kuldeep to Sharma, 1 run, overpitched on off. driven to extra cover
9.3Kuldeep to SRK, 1 run, Over pitched outside off, driven to long off
9.4Kuldeep to Sharma, Four run, overpitched outside off, looks for sweep.
9.5Kuldeep to Sharma, no run, Full, flat, wrong'un, dabbed to short third man
9.6Kuldeep to Sharma, 1 run
PBKS 69/4 after 9 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
8.1 Mustafizur to Sharma, 1 run, full wide, edged to third man as he looks to drive it through cover
8.2Mustafizur to SRK, no run, Length at stump, clipped to mid wicket
8.3Mustafizur to SRK, 1 run, length at stump, driven to long on
8.4Mustafizur to Sharma, no run, full ball outside off, defended to point
8.5Mustafizur to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball, angling across, slapped behind point
8.6Mustafizur to Sharma. no run
PBKS 63/4 after 7 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
7.1 .Kuldeep to Sharma, FOUR! Full on off, comes back and thick edge goes to third man
7.2Kuldeep to Sharma, no run, Full on middle, defended
7.3Kuldeep to Sharma,FOUR! touch short and rocks back, pulled to deep square leg
7.4Kuldeep to Sharma, no run, length ball on middle, punched to cover
7.5Kuldeep to Sharma, no run, Full, wrong'un on middle, defended
7.6Kuldeep to Sharma, 1 run
PBKS 52/4 after 7 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
6.1Khaleel to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball angling across outside off, deft touch to third.
6.2Khaleel to Sharma, 2 runs, length ball on off, guided to third man
6.3Khaleel to Sharma, 1 run, Length ball on middle, pushed to deep point
6.4Khaleel to Bairstow,OUT! Caught! Short on legstump, pulled straight to deep fine leg
Shahrukh Khan is new batter.
6.5Khaleel to SRK, no run, short aimed at his head, left alone
6.6Khaleel to SRK, no run
PBKS 47/3 after 6 overs
Axar to bowl, Liam is on strike.
5.1Axar to Liam, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid off
5.2Axar to Bairstow, 1 run, full and slow on off, turned to square leg
5.3Axar to Livingstone,OUT! Stumped! Flat on middle, he steps down and balls just spins a hint and Pant gathers it and removes the bail.
Jitesh Sharma is the new batter.
5.4Axar to Sharma, 1 run
5.5Axar to Bairstow, no run
5.6Axar to Bairstow, no run
PBKS 44/2 after 5 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
4.1 Mustafizur to Agarwal, no run, full, angling across, swing and a miss
4.2Mustafizur to Agarwal, 2 runs, length ball outside off, angling across, driven through cover
4.3Mustafizur to Agarwal,OUT! Bowled'im! Length ball, bit straight this time, chopped on to stumps.
Liam Livingstone is new batter
4.4Mustafizur to Livingstone, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to deep cover
4.5Mustafizur to Bairstow,FOUR!! Length ball, angling across, tapped in between short third and backward point
4.6Mustafizur to Bairstow,FOUR! Length ball on pads, tucked behind short fine leg
PBKS 33/1 after 4 overs
Lalit Yadav to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Lalit Yadav to Dhawan, 2 runs, touch fuller and lofted ofter extra cover
3.2 Lalit Yadav to Dhawan, no run, length ball, defended
3.3 Lalit Yadav to Dhawan,FOUR!! Full toss on middle, steps down the track and driven down the ground
3.4 Lalit Yadav to Dhawan,OUT!! Caught behind! Short and angling down the leg, goes for a paddle sweep, edged and Pant takes it.
Jonny Bairstow is the new batter.
3.5 Lalit Yadav to Bairstow, no run,flat and quick outside off, beats his edge
3.6 Lalit Yadav to Bairstow, no run
PBKS 27/0 after 3 overs
Shardul to bowl, Agarwal is on strike,
2.1 Shardul to Agarwal,FOUR! Length ball on off, smashed infront of mid off
2.2Shardul to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to cover
2.3Shardul to Dhawan, 1 leg bye, full ball on middle, comes in and hits his pads, too far down the leg
2.4Shardul to Agarwal,FOUR! Yorker outside off, squeezed over wide first slip
2.5Shardul to Agarwal, no run, full outside off, edged to short third man
2.6Shardul to Agarwal,FOUR!! Yorker on legs, guided behind short fine leg
PBKS 13/0 after 2 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
1.1 Khaleel to Agarwal, wide
1.1Khaleel to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to short fine leg
1.2Khaleel to Dhawan, no run, length ball, mistimes a straight drive
1.3Khaleel to Dhawan, 2runs, short ball outside off, cut to deep point
1.4Khaleel to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off, drive and a miss
1.5Khaleel to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off, driven to deep cover
1.6Khaleel to Agarwal, 1 run
PBKS 7/0 after 1 over
Shardul Thakurto bowl, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1Shardul Thakurto Agarwal, no run, length ball, on off, dabbed to point
0.2Shardul Thakurto Agarwal,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched through cover point
0.3Shardul Thakurto Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, dabbed to short third man
0.4Shardul Thakurto Agarwal, 2 runs,length ball, pushed to backward point
0.5Shardul Thakurto Agarwal, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed through cover
0.6Shardul Thakurto Dhawan, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawanmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin
Teams
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first
A flamboyant Dhawan was in his elements against Mumbai Indians, but consistency has been an issue for the senior opener.
As both teams eye a return to winning ways, the batting unit that does well could be the difference.
Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Pant headline a powerful DC line up against aPunjabunit that boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.