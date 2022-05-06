IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Daniel Sams holds GT in the last over, MI win by 5 runs

The match in the first innings belonged to Tim David, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. In the second, innings after a flying start by Shubman Gill and Wridhhiman Saha in the powerplay. It seemed as if GT would win this one comfortably. However, stars and MI bowlers had different plans kept bowling tight lines, mixing their pace and lengths. Eventually, claiming a victory over GT by 5 runs.