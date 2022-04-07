IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Supergiants prevail over Delhi Capitals

It was a low-scoring cliff-hanger between both teams today. LSG started tentatively with both the openers forging a 73 run stand. After, K L Rahul's departure, Quinton de Kock ensured the wickets did not fall from his end and when he got out for 80 the match was LSG's to lose. Finally, it was Hooda & Krunal who took LSG closer to the target and Ayush Badoni over it with a glorious six to cross the finishing line.