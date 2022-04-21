IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: Dhoni's special does it for CSK as they prevail over MI

A match between these two teams is always supposed to be a thriller and it lived up to its reputation. After early setbacks at the start of the innings. It was Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa who steadied the ship and made some generous contributions and in the end, it was MS Dhoni special as he hit 16 runs in the last over to take CSK home. Now, Mumbai Indians have 7 losses from 7 games.