IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: Dhoni's special does it for CSK as they prevail over MI

A match between these two teams is always supposed to be a thriller and it lived up to its reputation. After early setbacks at the start of the innings. It was Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa who steadied the ship and made some generous contributions and in the end, it was MS Dhoni special as he hit 16 runs in the last over to take CSK home. Now, Mumbai Indians have 7 losses from 7 games.
CSK won by 3 wickets
CSK 156/7 after 20 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Pretorius is on strike
19.1Unadkat to Pretorius, OUT! LBW! Mi Review! Three reds.Yorker on leg stump, he moves across and hits him,MI review!
Dwayne Bravo is the new batter.
19.2Unadkat to Bravo, 1 run, yorker on legs, whipped to deep square leg
16 runs needed from 4 balls.
19.3Unadkat to Dhoni,SIX! He goes for it! Full and wide, clobbered down the ground.
10 from 3.
19.4Unadkat to Dhoni,FOUR! Dhoni is on fire!! Slow bouncer angling across and top edged over short fine leg
6 from 2
19.5Unadkat to Dhoni, 2 runs, yorker on leg, clipped to deep mid wicket
19.6Unadkat to Dhoni,FOUR! Yorker, and goes behind short fine leg! Dhoni finishes this match off.
CSK 139/6 after 19 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Pretorius is on strike
18.1Bumrah to Pretorius, no run, low full toss, hit to cover, Rohit aims for the stumps, misses them
18.2Bumrah to Pretorius,FOUR!! Full on middle, creamed back past Bumrah.
18.3Bumrah to Pretorius, 1 run, low full toss on off, hit to long off
18.4Bumrah to Dhoni, 1 run, yorker outside off, heaved to long on
18.5Bumrah to Pretorius,FOUR!! Full toss outside off, moves across and laps it to deep fine leg
18.6Bumrah to Pretorius, 1 run
CSK 128/6 after 18 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
17.1Unadkat to Dhoni, 1 run, slow yorker on middle, tucked to long on
17.2Unadkat to Pretorius,SIX!! Full on pads, flicked over deep fine leg
17.3Unadkat to Pretorius, 1 run, slow bouncer on middle, pushed to deep square leg
17.4Unadkat to Dhoni,FOUR!! Full and wide, swungs at it, top edge behind point
17.5Unadkat to Dhoni, 1 run, wide full toss, tapped to cover
17.6Unadkat to Pretorius, 1 run
CSK 114/6 after 17 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
16.1 Bumrah to Dhoni, wide
16.1Bumrah to Dhoni, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep cover
16.2Bumrah to Pretorius, no run, yorker just missing off stump.
16.3Bumrah to Pretorius, 1 run, yorker on middle, clipped to deep mid wicket
16.4Bumrah to Dhoni, 1 run, slow, full, outside off, dabbed to point
16.5Bumrah to Pretorius, 1 run, yorker on middle, dug out to long on
16.6Bumrah to Dhoni, 1 run
CSK 108/6 after 16 overs
Meredith to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
15.1 Meredith to Dhoni, 1 run, full on off, driven to long on
15.2Meredith to Jadeja, no run, length ball, on leg, looks to heave on legside, misses it.
15.3Meredith to Jadeja, wide
15.3Meredith to Jadeja, wide
15.3Meredith to Jadeja, wide
15.4Meredith to Jadeja,OUT! Finally hits one! Slow, wide outside off, tries to hammer it and slices it to long off
Dwaine Pretorius is the new batter.
15.5 Meredith to Pretorius, slow, wide and left alone
15.6 Meredith to Pretorius, 2 runs
CSK 103/4 after 15 overs
Sams to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
14.1 Sams to Rayudu, 1 run, full and wide outside off, heaves it to long off
14.2Sams to Jadeja, 1 run, short, slow and pulled to deep square
14.3Sams to Rayudu, 1 run, short and slow, cut to deep point
14.4Sams to Jadeja, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off
14.5Sams to Rayudu,OUT! Slow, Full toss and on off stump, goes for a heave down the ground.Pollard takes it easily at long off.
MS Dhoni is new batter.
14.6Sams to Dhoni, 1 run
CSK 98/4 after 14 overs
Shokeen to bowl,Rayudu is on strike.
13.1 Shokeen to Rayud, 1 run, steps down, he follows. clipped to deep square
13.2Shokeen to Jadeja, 1 run, full on middle, clipped behind square
13.3Shokeen to Rayudu, 2 runs, short and cut away to deep point
13.4Shokeen to Rayudu, FOUR!! low full toss, steps down, follows him and manages to guided it past short fine leg
13.5Shokeen to Rayudu, wide
13.5Shokeen to Rayudu, 1 run
13.6Shokeen to Jadeja, no run
CSK 88/4 after 13 overs
Sams to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
12.1 Sams to Rayudu,SIX!! Length ball, slower one too, pulled over deep mid wicket
12.2Sams to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball, on leg, cut to deep point
12.3Sams to Dube, no run, slow outside off dabbed to point
12.4Sams to Dube, 2 runs, slow, short and wide, cut to deep point
12.5Sams to Dube,OUT! Caught behind! Touch fuller, quick and just outside off, outside edge and Ishan dives to his left.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new batter.
12.6Sams to Jadeja, no run
CSK 79/3 after 12 overs
Shokeen to bowl, Dube is on strike.
11.1 Shokeen to Dube, 1 run, length ball, on leg,dabbed behind square leg
11.2Shokeen to Rayudu, no run, full on leg, clipped to mid wicket
11.3Shokeen to Rayudu, no run, full on leg, defended.
11.4Shokeen to Rayudu, no run, flat, quick and on leg, pushed back to bowler
11.5Shokeen to Rayudu, over the wicket now,1 run, full on leg, clipped to deep square leg
11.6Shokeen to Dube, no run
CSK 77/3 after 11 overs
Meredith to bowl, Dube is on strike.
10.1 Meredith to Dube,SIX!! Full and wide, lofted over mid off fielder
10.2Meredith to Dube, no run, length ball on middle, tucked to bowler
10.3Meredith to Dube, 2 runs, back of length, on middle, tucked to deep square leg
10.4Meredith to Dube, 1 run, back of length, flicked to square leg
10.5Meredith to Rayudu, no run, length ball on off, dabbed to point
10.6Meredith to Rayudu, no run
CSK 68/3 after 10 overs
Shokeen to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.Shivam Dube is the new batter.
9.1 Shokeen to Rayudu, 1 run, around the wicket, length ball on middle, tucked to mid wicket
9.2Shokeen to Dube, no run, Good length ball, defended
9.3Shokeen to Dube, no run, length ball, angling down hit his pad
9.4Shokeen to Dube, no run, length ball outside off dabbed to point
9.5Shokeen to Dube, no run, back of lenfth and punched to cover
9.6Shokeen to Dube,1 run
CSK 66/3 after 9 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
8.1 Unadkat to Uthappa, 1 run, length ball, angling across, drop dead on to pitch
8.2Unadkat to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball, dabbed to deep point
8.3Unadkat to Uthappa, 1 run, length ball, angling across, dabbed to point
8.4Unadkat to Rayudu, wide
8.4Unadkat to Rayudu,FOUR!! Slow, full, angling across, cut behind point
8.5Unadkat to Rayudu, 1 run,length ball dabbed infront to mid off
8.6Unadkat to Uthappa,OUT! Caught! Finally! Slow, length ball, pulled to deep square leg
CSK 57/2 after 8 overs
Shokeen to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
7.1 Shokeen to Uthappa, no run, length ball outside off, defended
7.2Shokeen to Uthappa, 1 run, length on off, pushed to long on
7.3Shokeen to Rayudu, 1 run, Full on middle, tucked to deep mid wicket
7.4Shokeen toUthappa,NOTOUT! Caught and bowled! Bowl bouncedHe has his first wicket!Flighted on middle stump, pushed back to bowler who takes a comfortable catch diving to his right.
7.5Shokeen to Uthappa,SIX!! Overpitched on off, clobbered down the ground
7.6Shokeen to Uthappa, 1 run
CSK 48/2 after 7 overs
Meredith to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
6.1 Meredith to Rayudu, no run, length ball, on middle, defended back to bowler.
6.2Meredith to Rayudu, no run, back of length on off, defended back to bowler
6.3Meredith to Rayudu, no run, full on off, pushed to short cover
6.4Meredith to Rayudu, no run, Short and wide, left.
6.5Meredith to Rayudu, 1 run, slower ball on middle, pushed to short cover
6.6Meredith to Uthappa, no run
CSK 46/2 after 6 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
5.1 Unadkat to Uthappa, no run, length ball, angling across, pushed to point
5.2Unadkat to Uthappa, 1 run, slow, length ball, on off, tucked to extra cover
5.3Unadkat to Rayudu, no run, Slow, length ball, angling away, beats his outside edge.
5.4Unadkat to Rayudu, 1 run, back of length outside off, dabbed to point
5.5Unadkat to Uthappa, no run, length tucked to square leg
5.6Unadkat to Uthappa,SIX!! Slow, full outside off, hammered over long on
CSK 38/2 after 5 overs
Meredith to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
4.1 Meredith to Uthappa, no run, Full outside off, driven to short cover
4.2Meredith to Uthappa, no run, Yorker on off, defended back to bowler
4.3Meredith to Uthappa,FOUR!! Full outside off, swingin away, drives uppishly behind point
4.4Meredith to Uthappa, no run, Full ball, driven straight.
4.5Meredith to Uthappa,FOUR!! Full and wide, lofted over extra cover
4.6Meredith to Uthappa, 1 run
CSK 29/2 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to Uthappa, 1 leg bye, length ball, angling in,hits his pads
3.2Bumrah to Rayudu, no run, short, comes in, left alone
3.3Bumrah to Rayudu, no run, back of length on off, leading edge short of point
3.4Bumrah to Rayudu,SIX!! Short on off, hooked over deep fine leg
3.5Bumrah to Rayudu, no run, length ball, wide outside off,left alone
3.6Bumrah to Rayudu, no run
CSK 22/2 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
2.1 Sams to Uthappa, no run, length ball, angling across, pushed to cover
2.2Sams to Uthappa, 1 run, back of length, on body, tucked on square
2.3 Sams to Santner,OUT!! Caught! Short, quick and outside off, looks to pull it to mid wicket, top edge to long on.
Ambati Rayudu is on strike.
2.4Sams to Rayudu,SIX!! Short outside leg stump, hooked over deep fine leg
2.5Sams to Rayudu, no run, slow, full on leg, defended back.
2.6Sams to Rayudu, no run
CSK 15/1 after 2 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
1.1 Bumrah to Uthappa, 1run, length ball outside off guided to third man
1.2Bumrah to Santner, wide
1.1Bumrah to Santner,1 run, length ball, angling across, dabbed to third man
1.3Bumrah to Uthappa, no run, length ball, just outside off, play and a miss
1.4Bumrah to Uthappa. 1 run, Length ball outside off, dabbed to third man
1.5Bumrah to Santner, no run, short and angling across.Left alone.
1.6Bumrah to Santner, 2 runs
CSK 9/1 after 1 over
MI 155/7 after 20 overs
Bravo to bowl, Varma is on strike.
19.1Bravo to Varma, wide
19.1 Bravo to Varma, 1 run, slow on middle and hit flat down the ground
19.2Bravo to Jayadev, FOUR!! Around the wicket, Slow outside off, looks for a heave, top edge goes over the keeper
19.3Bravo to Jayadev, no run, wide yorker, looks to squeeze it, missed
19.4Bravo to Jayadev, 2 runs, low full toss outside off, sliced to deep extra cover
19.5Bravo to Jayadev,SIX!! Short and wide, pulled to deep mid wicket
19.6Bravo to Jayadev, 2 runs, full toss outside off, hit to wide long off
MI 139/7 after 19 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Varma is on strike.
18.1Pretorius to Varma, SIX! Slow, full and outside off, hammered over long off
18.2Pretorius to Varma, no run, slow, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
18.3Pretorius to Varma, 3 runs, slow outside off, top edge to deep mid wicket.50 for Tilak Varma.
18.4Pretorius to Jayadev, 2 runs,DROPPED! Wide outside off, sliced to deep cover.
18.5Pretorius to Jayadev, 2 runs, slow bouncer outside off, clipped to deep square leg
18.6Pretorius to Jayadev. no run
MI 126/7 after 18 overs
Bravo to bowl, Varma is on strike.
17.1 Bravo to Varma, 1 run, off cutter, full on leg, swept to backward square leg
17.2Bravo to Sams,OUT! LBW!! Slow yorker on off, he misses it completely and hit in front of the stumps.
Jayadev Unadkat is the new batter.
17.3Bravo to Jayadev, 1 run, slow yorker outside off, tapped to cover
17.4Bravo to Varma, no run, slow ball moving away and goes for reverse sweep, Misses.
17.5Bravo to Varma,FOUR! Short, slow and outside off, swivels and hit behind deep fine leg
17.6Bravo to Varma, 1 run
MI 118/6 after 17 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Varma is on strike.
16.1 Theekshana to Varma, 1 run, length ball outside off, tucked to deep cover
16.2Theekshana to Pollard,OUT! Caught! Short just outside off, heaved straight to man standing right behind the bowler.
Daniel Sams is the new batter.
16.3Theekshana to Sams,FOUR!! Full on off, lapped to deep fine leg
16.4Theekshana to Sams, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched to long off
16.5Theekshana to Varma,2 runs, length ball, flat outside off cut to deep cover
16.6Theekshana to Varma, 1 run
MI 110/5 after 16 overs
Bravo to bowl, Varma is on strike.
15.1 Bravo to Varma, 1 run, slow outside off, tucked behind point
15.2Bravo to Pollard, wide
15.2Bravo to Pollard, 1 run, full outside off, outside edge fall short of short third man
15.3Bravo to Varma, 1 leg bye
15.4Bravo to Pollard, 1 run, slow full outside off, pushed to long off
15.5Bravo to Varma,FOUR!! Full outside off, lofted over extra cover
15.6Bravo to Varma, 1 leg bye, full on pads, flicked to square,
MI 100/5 after 15 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Varma is on strike.
14.1 Theekshana to Varma, 1 run,length outside off, cut to deep cover
14.2Theekshana to Pollard,1 run, full on off, defended to long on
14.3Theekshana to Varma, 1 run, full outside off, pushed to point
14.4Theekshana to Pollard,SIX! Full on off, just clobbered over long on
14.5Theekshana to Pollard, 1 run, full outside off, outside edge to short third man
14.6Theekshana to Varma, 1 run
MI 89/5 after 14 overs
Bravo to bowl, Varma is on strike.
13.1Bravo to Varma, 1 leg bye slow ball, full on pads, hits them
13.2Bravo to Shokeen, no run, slow bouncer wide outside off, goes for lap, missed.
13.3Bravo to Shokeen,OUT! Caught! Short and wide, steps down and top edge to Robin Uthappa at mid off.
Kieron Pollard is the new batter.
13.4Bravo to Pollard,FOUR!! Short, slow and wide, cut behind point.
13.5Bravo to Pollard, no run
13.6Bravo to Pollard, no run
MI 84/4 after 13 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Shokeen is on strike.
12.1Jadeja to Shokeen, no run, length ball, steps down and sliced to point
12.2Jadeja to Shokeen, 2 runs, short and cut to deep cover
12.3Jadeja to Shokeen, 2 runs, full on middle, heaved to legside
12.4Jadeja to Shokeen, no run, length outside off, guided to short third man
12.5Jadeja to Shokeen, 2 runs, banged in short and heaved to deep mid wicket
12.6Jadeja to Shokeen,FOUR!!Short and wide, punched through extra cover
MI 74/4 after 12 overs
Santner to bowl, Shokeen is on strike.
11.1 Santner to Shokeen,FOUR!! Short on legs, pulled to deep square leg
11.2Santner to Shokeen, no run, length ball, comes with the angle defended
11.3Santner to Shokeen, no run, length ball on off, defended
11.4Santner to Shokeen, no run, length outside off, driven to extra cover
11.5Santner to Shokeen, no run, length on middle, defended
11.6Santner to Shokeen, 1run
MI 69/4 after 11 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Shokeen is on strike.
10.1 Jadeja to shokeen, 1 run, full on middle, chipped to mid wicket
10.2Jadeja to Varma,SIX!! Flat outside leg, heaved over deep mid wicket
10.3Jadeja to Varma, 1 run, full on off, tucked behind keeper
10.4Jadeja to Shokeen,FOUR!! length ball, comes in, deft touch to right of first slip
10.5Jadeja to Shokeen, no run, length ball outside off, to short third man
10.6Jadeja to Shokeen, 1 run
MI 56/4 after 10 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Varma is on strike.
9.1 Pretorius to Varma, 1 run, length ball just outside off, dabbed to third man
9.2Pretorius to Shokeen, no run, length ball outside off defended
9.3Pretorius to Shokeen, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover point
9.4Pretorius to Varma, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
9.5Pretorius to Shokeen, 1 run, slow outside off, pushed to point
9.6Pretorius to Varma, no run
MI 52/4 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Varma is on strike
8.1Jadeja to Varma, 1 run
8.2Jadeja to Shokeen, 1 run, slow overpitched on middle, tucked to legside
8.3Jadeja to Varma, no run, length outside off,pushed to short cover
8.4Jadeja to Varma, no run, length ball on off, whipped to mid wicket
8.5Jadeja to Varma, 1 run, short and cut to deep cover
8.6Jadeja to Sholeen,no run
MI 49/4 after 7 overs
Santner to bowl, Varma is on strike.
7.1 Santner to Varma, 1 run, full outside off, tucked to square leg
7.2Santner to SKY, no run, Full on off, outside edge to point
7.3Santner to SKY,OUT! Flat outside off, goes for slog sweep and straight to Mukesh at backward square leg.
Hrithik Shokeenis the new batter.
7.4Santner to Shokeen, no run, length ball on off, defended back to bowler
7.5Santner to Shokeen, 1 run, overpitched on off, driven to long off
7.6Santner to Varma, 1 run
MI 46/3 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl, SKY is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to SKY,1 run, full outside leg, whipped to legside
6.2Jadeja to Varma, 1 run, Full outside off, flicked to legside
6.3Jadeja to SKY, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to legside
6.4Jadeja to Varma, no run, length ball outside off, defended to short cover
6.5Jadeja to Varma, no run, full on off, spins back and under edge
6.6Jadeja to Varma, 1 run
MI 42/3 after 6 overs
Theekshana to bowl, SKY is on strike.
5.1 Theekshana to SKY, no run, full toss on off, driven to extra cover
5.2Theekshana to SKY,SIX!! full on off, slog sweep behind square leg
5.3Theekshana to SKY, 2 runs, off break length ball on leg, pushed to long on
5.4Theekshana to SKY, 1 run, full toss on off, driven to long on
5.5Theekshana to Varma, 1 run, carrom ball length on middle, pushed to mid off
5.6Theekshana to SKY, 1 run
MI 31/3 after 5 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Varma is on strike.
4.1 Mukesh to Varma,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, outside edge to Bravo at first slip and he dropped it.
4.2Mukesh to Varma, no run, length ball, hint of shape in, defended to cover
4.3Mukesh to Varma, no run, touch short on off, dabbed to point
4.4Mukesh to Varma, no run, touch short outside off, left alone
4.5Mukesh to Varma, no run, length ball, comes in, on middle, pushed to mid on
4.6Mukesh to Varma, no run
MI 27/3 after 4 overs
Theekshana to bowl, SKY is on strike.
Tilak Varma is the new batter.
3.1 Theekshana to SKY, no run, Length ball outside off, leading edge to cover
3.2Theekshana to SKY, 1 run, Off spinner on middle, length ball, tucked to mid wicket
3.3Theekshana to Varma, 1 run, touch fuller on off pushed to extra cover
3.4Theekshana to SKY, no run, nearly a yorker, dug out to bowler
3.5Theekshana to SKY, 1 run, full on middle, driven to long on
3.6Theekshana to Varma, 1 run
MI 23/2 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl,SKY is on strike.
2.1 Mukesh to SKY,FOUR!! Full outside off, straight driven through extra cover
2.2Mukesh to SKY, no run, Length ball, angling across outside off, punched to cover
2.3Mukesh to SKY, 2 runs, length ball on pads, tucked to deep square leg
2.4Mukesh to SKY, 3 runs, length ball on off, tucked to deep mid wicket
2.5Mukesh to Brevis, no run, around the wicket, length ball outside off, driven to mid on
2.6Mukesh to Brevis,OUT! Caught behind! over the wicket, length ball, angling across, comes down to hoick it, edge to keeper.
MI 14/2 after 2 overs
Santner to bowl, Brevis is on strike.
1.1 Santner to Brevis, 1 run, length ball on leg, dabbed to square leg
1.2Santner to SKY, no run, almost yorked himself, full on legs, steps down and beaten
1.3Santner to SKY,FOUR!! Full on middle, driven across through cover
1.4Santner to SKY, 1 run, length ball on middle, tucked to fine leg
1.5Santner to Brevis, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid wicket
1.6Santner to Brevis,full on middle and goes for slog sweep, top edge to cover and dropped.
MI 6/2 after 1 over
Mukesh to start for CSK, Rohit Sharma is on strike.
0.1Mukesh to Sharma, no run, Full on middle, come back in, defended on front foot
0.2Mukesh to Sharma,OUT!! Full on middle, comes back in and chipped to mid on.
Dewald Brevis is the new batter.
0.3Mukesh to Brevis, no run, touch fuller on off, comes back in, and defended.
0.4Mukesh to Brevis, 1 run, low full toss, swinging in, tucked to mid-wicket
0.5Mukesh to Kishan,wide, length ball, angling down the leg, close to pads
0.5Mukesh to Kishan,OUT!! Bowled'Im! Yorker on off stump, rushed him. He had no idea where was the ball and falls on the pitch while looking to hit it to mid wicket.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter
0.6Mukesh to SKY,FOUR!!
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle.CSKplayers are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Toss
CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first
ForChennai, the biggest positive is Ruturaj Gaikwad finding his mojo back with a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans.
Mumbaihave the batting ammunition, at least on paper, but they have not exploded in unison as yet. They would be hoping that to happen against CSK, whose bowling attack is rather inexperienced.
Five-time championsMumbaihave not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament.