IPL 2023: KKR captain Nitish Rana fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

KKR's Nitish Rana fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2023, 10:00 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 10:30 ist
KKR's captain Nitish Rana plays a shot during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. Credit: IANS Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens.

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana was fined Rs 12 lakh, the league said in a statement.

On Monday night, Rinku Singh added to his reputation of being an expert finisher with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

Also Read: RRR: Russell, Rinku, Rana show keep Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff hopes alive

Skipper Rana's half-century and Andre Russell's exploits were followed by Rinku's 10-ball 21 not out, as KKR managed to complete a chase of 180 at their home ground.

Varun Chakravarthy spearheaded their bowling department to grab 3 for 26 as KKR put up a tidy bowling show to restrict PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven after the visitors opted to bat on a slow wicket.

