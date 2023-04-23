IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

While Rajasthan Royals retained their playing XI from the previous match, RCB included David Willey in the side in place of South Africa seamer Wayne Parnell.

RCB stand-in captain Virat Kohli hoped that the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here would slow down.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Heymyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.