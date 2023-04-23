IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.
While Rajasthan Royals retained their playing XI from the previous match, RCB included David Willey in the side in place of South Africa seamer Wayne Parnell.
RCB stand-in captain Virat Kohli hoped that the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here would slow down.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Mohammed Siraj.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Heymyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna
Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher
Art from above
The wild cast of Bori
What is revealed in what we don't eat...
India's ultra movement
K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually
Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes
Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed
Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention