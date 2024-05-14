IPL 2024: Bowlers pivotal in RCB’s resurgence

Bengaluru: A major contributing factor behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s remarkable reversal in fortunes that has seen them chalk up five wins on the bounce has been the resurgence of their bowling unit.

Bowling, quite often, has been Royal Challengers' Achilles Heel and the trend continued this season too as Mohammed Siraj and Co faltered badly at the start.

Siraj, who has risen to become one of India’s key all-format pacers, was all over the place and expectedly was taken to the cleaners by rival batters. In the opening eight matches where RCB managed just one win, Siraj went over 10 runs an over. He neither took wickets nor could stem the flow of runs.