IPL 2024: CSK win toss, bowl first against KKR

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a home IPL game here on Monday.

While KKR went with an unchanged eleven, CSK were forced to make three changes.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman is back in place of Mukesh Choudhary while Deepak Chahar missed out due to a niggle.