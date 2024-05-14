IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in the IPL here on Tuesday.

DC posted 208 for four in their must-win game against LSG. Opener Abhishek Porel scored a 33-ball 58 at the top while a rearguard act by Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 deliveries) took DC over the 200-run mark.