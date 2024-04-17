JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - 5 batters to watch out for

Here we list five batters who have showcased their skills in the IPL tournament and is expected to shine in today's match.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 06:32 IST

Follow Us

An explosive opener, David Warner is known for his aggressive batting and his ability to score big runs on the scoreboard.

An explosive opener, David Warner is known for his aggressive batting and his ability to score big runs on the scoreboard.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
A talented opener Shubman Gill is known for his innovative shots and ability to pick up gaps with ease.

A talented opener Shubman Gill is known for his innovative shots and ability to pick up gaps with ease.

Credit: PTI

A hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman, the captain of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant is known for his explosive batting and ability to clear the boundaries with ease.

A hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman, the captain of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant is known for his explosive batting and ability to clear the boundaries with ease.

Credit: PTI

A left-handed batsman, Sai Sudharsan has impressed everyone with his innovative batting and is one of the batters to watch out for.

A left-handed batsman, Sai Sudharsan has impressed everyone with his innovative batting and is one of the batters to watch out for.

Credit: PTI

A stylish and versatile batsman Tristan Stubbs has been in great form in the tournament.

A stylish and versatile batsman Tristan Stubbs has been in great form in the tournament.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 April 2024, 06:32 IST)
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketGujarat TitansIPLRishabh PantDavid WarnerDelhi Capitals

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT