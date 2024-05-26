Home
IPL 2024 Final | KKR vs SRH: 5 bowlers to watch out for

When Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in the Indian Premier League final tonight, sparks are bound to fly. Both sides have been strong in the run-up to the final, but KKR will be clear favourites, having been the top side in the league table with just three losses in the entire tournament. SRH, on the other hand, will be led by a captain who has won the ODI World Cup, World Test Championship and Ashes in a span of six months. Here we take a look at five bowlers to watch out for in tonight IPL final clash!
PTI
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 07:36 IST
The SRH captain has already scripted his name in the history books by winning the the ODI World Cup, WTC and Ashes in quick succession. He will go all out to add the IPL trophy to his cabinet.

Credit: PTI Photo

Although he was not in fine form throughout the season, Mitchell Starc's fine performance in the first qualifier against the same opponents give hopes to the KKR fanbase.

Credit: PTI Photo

A single wicket away from being the solo second-highest wicket-taker of the season, Varun Chakravarthy's form will determine a lot for the Kolkata-based franchise tonight.

Credit: PTI Photo

Just behind Chakravarthy with 19 wickets this season in the IPL, T Natarajan's form will be crucial for SRH tonight. He will be looking to bag the early wicket of Sunil Narine and give a jolt to KKR's batting line-up.

Credit: PTI Photo

With 17 wickets in 12 games this season, KKR's Harshit Rana is a bowler SRH cannot afford to take lightly.

Credit: PTI Photo

