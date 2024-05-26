IPL 2024 Final | KKR vs SRH: 5 bowlers to watch out for

The SRH captain has already scripted his name in the history books by winning the the ODI World Cup, WTC and Ashes in quick succession. He will go all out to add the IPL trophy to his cabinet.
Although he was not in fine form throughout the season, Mitchell Starc's fine performance in the first qualifier against the same opponents give hopes to the KKR fanbase.
A single wicket away from being the solo second-highest wicket-taker of the season, Varun Chakravarthy's form will determine a lot for the Kolkata-based franchise tonight.
Just behind Chakravarthy with 19 wickets this season in the IPL, T Natarajan's form will be crucial for SRH tonight. He will be looking to bag the early wicket of Sunil Narine and give a jolt to KKR's batting line-up.
With 17 wickets in 12 games this season, KKR's Harshit Rana is a bowler SRH cannot afford to take lightly.
Published 26 May 2024, 07:36 IST