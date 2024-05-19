IPL 2024: 'God's plan': Year after Rinku Singh's rapidfire, Yash Dayal redeems himself

"Even if when plans were not executed well, the seniors were standing, they did not scold me or anything. That was a positive thing and it helped me a lot on the ground."

In what arguably has been the toughest season for bowers, Dayal has managed 15 wickets in 13 games at a decent economy rate of 8.94.

Dayal was supposed to bowl the penultimate over but a last-minute change of plan saw him bowling one of the most important overs of his life.

"Actually, I was going to bowl the second last over. But suddenly DK bhaiya and Faf spoke. I don't know what they talked about. They said that Lockie will bowl and then I'll bowl the main over. I was fine with both."

Dayal feels the constant support that he has received from RCB has led to desirable results.

"I have got proper backing from RCB. When I came at the start, the management told me that I am an important player. I will be backed from the starting to the end, which is a very good thing.

"All the youngsters who were picked, they were told the same thing. That is now visible in the results also."

The home crowd was RCB's 12th man as usual and with a play-off berth on the line, the atmosphere fired up the team even more. It is difficult to keep emotions in check at such a juncture but Dayal tried to calm himself down.