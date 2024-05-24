IPL 2024 | He boosted me when I struggled in 2022: Kohli talks about special bond with DK

"And that's something that I've always cherished about him. And that's why we get along really, really well."

"A correct player"

Kohli also hailed Karthik as a technically "correct" and versatile batter.

"I always looked at Dinesh and felt like he was such a correct player technically that he could adapt to any kind of role that's been given to him, and I remember watching him in the 2013 season where he got 600 runs or something and he batted brilliantly at three."

"I saw him play shots which were like 'wow'. I think he's done brilliantly to switch and become a renowned finisher."

"...I wish him all the very best for all his future endeavours moving forward."

Kohli hoped that Karthik would stay connected to the RCB franchise in some capacity.

"...because his expertise when it comes to cricket is priceless. I think he's of great value to this franchise," he said.

"Hyperactive, confused person"

Recalling his first meeting with Karthik during India's tour of South Africa in 2009, Kohli said at first, he found him to be a hyperactive and confused person moving all over the place.

"The first time I met him, I remember we were playing in South Africa if I am not wrong in the Champions Trophy 2009. It was the first time I shared the change room with Dinesh, and I found him to be very amusing, very... I would say hyperactive, confused person."

"Most of the time, he was moving all over the place, never stopping. That was my first impression of Dinesh."

"He is an outstanding talent, brilliant batter to watch and my first impression and the present-day impression are not far apart -- just that he has become wiser and calmed down a lot," Kohli added.