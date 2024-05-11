Home
IPL 2024 | KKR vs MI: 5 batters to watch out for

Two teams with very different objectives will clash tonight in the cash-rich T20 tournament. While KKR are on top of the table, MI have lost all chances of qualifying for the playoffs. However, when two teams with star players clash, there's bound to be fireworks. Let us have a look at five batters to watch out for in tonight's IPL encounter.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 11:30 IST
With three 50s and a century to his name, Sunil Narine has proved to be KKR's most destructive batter this season. If he gets going, it will be a cause of concern for the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Credit: PTI Photo

A reliable opening partner for Sunil Narine, Phil Salt has amassed 429 runs this season with four half-centuries. It remains to be seen if his big hits light up the Eden Gardens tonight!

Credit: PTI Photo

Hell knows no fury like an in-swing Rohit Sharma. When the Hitman gets going, all your plans crumble down like a pack of cards. One can never write off the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Credit: PTI Photo

The KKR skipper has also been in solid form this season, and provided the team the support they needed in the middle order. His contribution might turn out to be crucial in tonight's encounter.

Credit: PTI Photo

SKY-high shots are a given when Suryakumar Yadav takes to the crease. If he unleashes his destructive self, the veteran T20 batter can cause some serious damage to the opposition.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 11 May 2024, 11:30 IST
Sports NewsKKRCricketIPLMI

