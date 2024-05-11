IPL 2024 | KKR vs MI: 5 batters to watch out for

Two teams with very different objectives will clash tonight in the cash-rich T20 tournament. While KKR are on top of the table, MI have lost all chances of qualifying for the playoffs. However, when two teams with star players clash, there's bound to be fireworks. Let us have a look at five batters to watch out for in tonight's IPL encounter.