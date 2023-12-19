IPL 2024 Auction Live: Starc hits jackpot, becomes IPL's costliest buy, sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 cr

The IPL auction this time has seen many interesting bids, but Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc headlined the show after being bought by KKR for a record Rs 24.75 crores. Earlier Australian captain Pat Cummins had become the costliest player in IPL history when he was bought by SRH for Rs 20.5 cr. Daryl Mitchell, Harshal Patel and Alzarri Joseph were the other big names to rake in the moolah after being bought for Rs 14 cr, Rs 11.7 cr, Rs 11.5 cr by CSK, Punjab Kings and RCB respectively. Check out live updates of the IPL auction only with DH!