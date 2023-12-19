JOIN US
Homesportscricket

LIVE
IPL 2024 Auction Live: Starc hits jackpot, becomes IPL's costliest buy, sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 cr

The IPL auction this time has seen many interesting bids, but Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc headlined the show after being bought by KKR for a record Rs 24.75 crores. Earlier Australian captain Pat Cummins had become the costliest player in IPL history when he was bought by SRH for Rs 20.5 cr. Daryl Mitchell, Harshal Patel and Alzarri Joseph were the other big names to rake in the moolah after being bought for Rs 14 cr, Rs 11.7 cr, Rs 11.5 cr by CSK, Punjab Kings and RCB respectively. Check out live updates of the IPL auction only with DH!
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 11:52 IST

11:5219 Dec 2023

Dubey goes to Royals

Shivam Dubey is roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.8 cr in the first major signing after the break.

11:2619 Dec 2023

Welcome return

As we resume after the break raise a toast for Starc who makes a welcome return to IPL with the fattest pay cheque!!

11:0619 Dec 2023

Starc the talk of the town 

As the auction is set to resume after a mini break, Mitchell Starc is still the talk of the town. Here's the moment which made him the biggest buy in IPL history!!!

10:4519 Dec 2023

Meet the new Ironman at KKR camp!

We won Mr Starc is the message as KKR welcome their hero

10:3919 Dec 2023

Rashid, Shamsi go unsold

It looks as though there are no takers for spinners with Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ish Sodhi heading the list of tweakers who remain unsold.

10:2819 Dec 2023

MI buy Madushanka, SRH gets Unadkat

The calm after the storm as Mumbai Indians buy Dilshan Madushanka for Rs 4.6 cr and SRH buys Unadkat for Rs 1.6 cr.

10:2119 Dec 2023

Hold on! Now Mitchell Starc has become the costliest player in IPL

The Aussie pacer has been bought by KKR for Rs 24.75 cr as he beats his compatriot Pat Cummins' record. The Australian captain was earlier bought by SRH for Rs 20.5 cr

10:0419 Dec 2023

LSG buys Shivam Mahi

Shivam Mahi, who was in huge demand at the auction has finally been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.4 cr.

10:0219 Dec 2023

Umesh Yadav goes to Gujarat Titans

Vidharbha quick Umesh Yadav has a new home with Gujarat Titans buying him for Rs 5.8 cr.

09:5619 Dec 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore buy Alzarri Joseph for 11.5cr

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph too becomes a millionaire as Royal Challengers Bangalore buys him for Rs 11.5 cr.

(Published 19 December 2023, 06:51 IST)
Sports NewsCricketDubaiIndian Premier LeagueIPL Auction

Follow us on