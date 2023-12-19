IPL 2024 Auction Live: Starc hits jackpot, becomes IPL's costliest buy, sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 cr

Shivam Dubey is roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.8 cr in the first major signing after the break.
As we resume after the break raise a toast for Starc who makes a welcome return to IPL with the fattest pay cheque!!
As the auction is set to resume after a mini break, Mitchell Starc is still the talk of the town. Here's the moment which made him the biggest buy in IPL history!!!
We won Mr Starc is the message as KKR welcome their hero
It looks as though there are no takers for spinners with Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ish Sodhi heading the list of tweakers who remain unsold.
The calm after the storm as Mumbai Indians buy Dilshan Madushanka for Rs 4.6 cr and SRH buys Unadkat for Rs 1.6 cr.
The Aussie pacer has been bought by KKR for Rs 24.75 cr as he beats his compatriot Pat Cummins' record. The Australian captain was earlier bought by SRH for Rs 20.5 cr
Shivam Mahi, who was in huge demand at the auction has finally been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.4 cr.
Vidharbha quick Umesh Yadav has a new home with Gujarat Titans buying him for Rs 5.8 cr.
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph too becomes a millionaire as Royal Challengers Bangalore buys him for Rs 11.5 cr.