IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Mayank Yadav has impressed with his pace and bouncers in his debut game. The LSG pacer who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 has emerged as a formidable bowler of this tournament.
Yash Dayal has shown immense strength and his ability to bowl tight overs in the death overs make him a player to keep an eye on.
Mohsin Khan's ability to bowl consistently above 140 kph mark and deliver lethal yorkers makes him a potent threat for RCB batsmen.
Mohammed Siraj's ability to bowl fast and swing the ball at pace makes him a key bowler in today's match.
Naveen-ul-Haq's ability to bamboozle batsmen with his variations makes him a key player for LSG.
(Published 02 April 2024, 06:50 IST)