JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 bowlers to watch out for

In the 15th game of IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Here we list five bowlers to keep your eyes on.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 06:50 IST

Follow Us

Mayank Yadav has impressed with his pace and bouncers in his debut game. The LSG pacer who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 has emerged as a formidable bowler of this tournament.

Mayank Yadav has impressed with his pace and bouncers in his debut game. The LSG pacer who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 has emerged as a formidable bowler of this tournament.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Yash Dayal has shown immense strength and his ability to bowl tight overs in the death overs make him a player to keep an eye on.

Yash Dayal has shown immense strength and his ability to bowl tight overs in the death overs make him a player to keep an eye on.

Credit: PTI

Mohsin Khan's ability to bowl consistently above 140 kph mark and deliver lethal yorkers makes him a potent threat for RCB batsmen.

Mohsin Khan's ability to bowl consistently above 140 kph mark and deliver lethal yorkers makes him a potent threat for RCB batsmen.

Credit: PTI

Mohammed Siraj's ability to bowl fast and swing the ball at pace makes him a key bowler in today's match.

Mohammed Siraj's ability to bowl fast and swing the ball at pace makes him a key bowler in today's match.

Credit: PTI

Naveen-ul-Haq's ability to bamboozle batsmen with his variations makes him a key player for LSG.

Naveen-ul-Haq's ability to bamboozle batsmen with his variations makes him a key player for LSG.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 April 2024, 06:50 IST)
Sports NewsCricket newsIPLRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreLucknow Super Giants

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT