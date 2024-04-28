IPL 2024 | RR takes royal stride towards play-off, beat LSG by 7 wickets

While Rahul still is favourite to become Rishabh Pant's understudy as the second glovesman at the T20 World Cup, Samson did hit four classy sixes, including the winning one in a chase of 197, to keep himself in the discussion for that US bound flight.

Samson and Jurel came together after the Royals had stumbled from a brisk start to hand the advantage to the home side, putting on a robust stand of 121 runs in just 62 balls stand for the unconquered fourth wicket to take their side over the line.