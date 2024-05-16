IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans - 5 bowlers to watch out

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing and accuracy with the new ball often provide early breakthroughs, that sets the tone for the match.
Mohit Sharma's express pace and ability to pick wickets at crucial junctures make him a vital vog in today's match.
Pat Cummins' all-round capabilities make him a crucial player for Sunrisers Hyderabad. With his powerful hitting in the death overs and ability to bowl crucial overs, Cummins adds balance and depth to the lineup.
Credit: Instagram/@sunrisershyd
Rashid Khan, the GT's spin wizard, is a match-winner with his leg-spin bowling. His deceptive googlies and tight line and length have troubled the bowlers in the tournament. Additionally, Rashid's ability to contribute with the bat makes him a valuable all-rounder.
Jaydev Unadkat, SRH's left-arm fast bowler, has made a name for himself with his lethal pace and ability to swing the ball. His knack for breaking partnerships and troubling batsmen with his bounce makes him a key bowler to watch.
Credit: Instagram/@jd_unadkat
