IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans - 5 bowlers to watch out

From Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rashid Khan, here are five bowlers to watch out for in the crucial playoff race clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 07:32 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 07:32 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing and accuracy with the new ball often provide early breakthroughs, that sets the tone for the match.

Credit: PTI

Mohit Sharma's express pace and ability to pick wickets at crucial junctures make him a vital vog in today's match.

Credit: PTI

Pat Cummins' all-round capabilities make him a crucial player for Sunrisers Hyderabad. With his powerful hitting in the death overs and ability to bowl crucial overs, Cummins adds balance and depth to the lineup.

Credit: Instagram/@sunrisershyd

Rashid Khan, the GT's spin wizard, is a match-winner with his leg-spin bowling. His deceptive googlies and tight line and length have troubled the bowlers in the tournament. Additionally, Rashid's ability to contribute with the bat makes him a valuable all-rounder.

Credit: PTI

Jaydev Unadkat, SRH's left-arm fast bowler, has made a name for himself with his lethal pace and ability to swing the ball. His knack for breaking partnerships and troubling batsmen with his bounce makes him a key bowler to watch.

Credit: Instagram/@jd_unadkat

Published 16 May 2024, 07:32 IST
