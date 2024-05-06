IPL 2024: Suryakumar smashes ton as MI beat SRH by seven wickets

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderbad by seven wickets in the IPL here on Monday.

Suryakumar made a sensational 102 not out off 51 balls to set up Mumbai's big win in 17.2 overs.

SRH had made 173 for eight thanks to opener Travis Head's 48 off 30 balls and Pat Cummins' rearguard 35 not out off 17 balls.

Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla took three wickets each for Mumbai Indians.

Brief scores: SRH 173/8 in 20 overs (Travis Head 48; Hardik Pandya 3/31, Piyush Chawla 3/33).

Mumbai Indians 174/3 in 17.2 overs