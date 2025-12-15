<p>The stage is set for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL">Indian Premier League</a> (IPL) 2026 auction that will be held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Abu%20Dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a> on Tuesday. </p><p>A total of 359 players have been shortlisted to fill 77 slots, including 31 foreigners, across the 10 teams. </p><p>Among the 359 shortlisted, 40 players have listed themselves at the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore, with only two Indians in Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi in highest bracket.</p>.IPL 2026 Auction: From overseas player salary cap to maximum purse, all rules explained .<p>According to the BCCI, the auction will begin with capped players in the order of specialism of batters, all-rounders, wicket keeper/batters, fast bowlers, and spin bowlers followed by similar sets for uncapped players.</p>.<p>There will be an accelerated process and the BCCI plans to start it after Player No 70 in the register.</p><p>Australian all-rounder Cameron Green could be among those in demand, especially after senior all-rounders like Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell not featuring in the auction. Veteran South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock could also attract a bidding war. </p><p><strong>When will IPL 2026 auction begin?</strong></p><p>The IPL 2026 auction begins at 2:30 pm IST, 1 pm Local Time on Tuesday, December 16. </p><p><strong>Where to watch the IPL 2026 auction on TV?</strong></p><p>The live telecast of the IPL 2026 auction will be on Star Sports Network.</p><p><strong>Where to live stream IPL 2026 auction?</strong></p><p>The live streaming of IPL 2026 auction will be available on JioHotstar app and website.</p>