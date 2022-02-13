IPL Auction 2022 Live: Bidding to resume at 12 noon; 23 players unsold on Day 1

Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player at this year's auction after Mumbai Indians bought him for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore. Earlier, Charu Sharma took over after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the 2022 IPL mega auction and the early lunch was taken. CSK bought Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore. Shreyas Iyer went to KKR for Rs 12.25 crore after an intense price war. Stay tuned for latest updates.