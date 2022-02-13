IPL Auction 2022 Live: Bidding to resume at 12 noon; 23 players unsold on Day 1

Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player at this year's auction after Mumbai Indians bought him for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore. Earlier, Charu Sharma took over after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the 2022 IPL mega auction and the early lunch was taken. CSK bought Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore. Shreyas Iyer went to KKR for Rs 12.25 crore after an intense price war. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Decoding the whys and why nots of IPL Auction Day 1
The PTI tries to answer some common queries about the IPL bids that fans have and why some of the insane bidding happened while some went unsold.
Players who went unsold (Day 1 of auction):
Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Nabi, Sam Billings, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Amit Mishra, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Azharudeen, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Lamichhane.
Why did CSK pay Rs 14 crore for Deepak Chahar?
CSK had to go the distance for one among Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, both blessed with multiple skill-sets. Chahar with his impeccable powerplay wicket-taking ability and being a part of CSK's set template of experienced players was a no-brainer. Once they took Chahar, they couldn't have possibly gone for Shardul. However, CSK still look short on express pace department but MS Dhoni will manage it.
Why did Ishan Kishan go for Rs 15.25 crore?
A current India player and also a wicket-keeper. Can win matches singlehandedly and, at 24, has age on his side. A part of MI's batting core. With 48 crore available, they could have gone for only one big India player. With matches at Wankhede and short boundaries, Kishan is the man to watch out for.
There were 20 players who got more than $1 million (Rs 7.53 crore as per Saturday's exchange rates).
The 10 IPL franchises have so far spent above Rs 388 crore collectively to buy 74 players out of which 20 are overseas recruits.
Biggest Buy at Auction: Ishan Kishan (India, Mumbai Indians) Rs 15.25 crore
Ishan Kishan becomes second-most expensive Indian buy ever at Rs 15.25 cr
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of IPL after being picked by his former team Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crores.
The players' auction for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the bidding in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Broadcaster Charu Sharma continued the auction yesterday.
KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab
Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders clinching him for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore after an intense bidding war at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday.
Pat Cummins 'absolutely pumped' to don KKR colours again
Australian pace bowling stalwart and Test skipper Pat Cummins said he was "absolutely pumped" to be back with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the IPL franchise made a winning bid for the 28-year-old cricketer in the mega auction on Saturday.
From Hooda-Krunal to Ashwin-Buttler, IPL mega auction has turned foes into teammates
In his own words, all-rounder Deepak Hooda was left "demoralised, depressed and under pressure" after a well documented spat with his Baroda state team captain, Krunal Pandya.
IPL 2022 Auction: All you need to know
With two new teams -- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants -- in the fray, the 15th IPL auction, is being held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, will see over 590 players go under the hammer. This is the last mega-event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with.
IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 1: Who got whom
The 15th IPL auction is currently live in Bengaluru and will see 590 players go under the hammer.
Here are the players that have been auctioned so far
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates from the IPL 2022 Auction here!