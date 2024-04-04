It was unacceptable, we didn't get a choice: Kagiso Rabada on scheduling fiasco that rocked South Africa cricket

Looking back at that controversial episode, Rabada hoped players will not have to go through such unsavoury moments again.

"It was very very unacceptable and remains unacceptable to date. It was obviously a planning issue. It is unacceptable that is all I would say about that," Rabada, one of the leading fast bowlers in the game, told PTI in an interview.

Rabada, who is currently playing for Punjab Kings in the IPL, also offered strong support to the uncapped South Africa players who were put in that awkward situation for no fault of their own.

"If I can go back on that point it is not fair to go at the players. It is not fair to say that players are being picked and they got free Test caps. I don't think it is fair to put that criticism on the players. They simply got asked to go there, and at the end of the day they are not going to say no."

"That is a planning issue and it has got to do with what is happening at the higher level; what happened with Cricket South Africa. It was basically a double book, that was what it was."

The presence of star South Africa players was important for the success of the young SA20 league and as a result, Test cricket became the casualty.

"End of the day, we didn't really get a choice to even go there (New Zealand) because of the importance of the SA20. It is like shooting yourself in the foot," said the 28-year-old who considers Test cricket as the number one format of the game.

"Cricket comes from Test cricket and Test from my perspective is the best format. I would imagine all great players who play all formats would say Test cricket is their favourite format. It is the same for me as well."

"When it comes to countries excluding India, England and Australia, it is quite unfortunate. The way that I see it, to become a powerful cricket nation without the advantage of currency and advantage of TV rights, it is about playing good cricket."