It's going to take time to bridge the gap: BCCI President on India's T20 team without Rohit, Virat

Rohit, 37, and Virat, 35, called it quits from T20Is after playing pivotal roles in India's second world triumph in the format. The 2007 champions defeated South Africa by seven runs in a high-voltage summit clash on Saturday to end their painful 11-year wait for an ICC trophy.